WATCH: Car hits fence after narrowly avoiding head-on

YET another car has crashed at the notorious black spot in Karangi, just days after double white lines were painted on the road in an effort to make it safer.

The driver of a yellow hatch has narrowly avoided a head on collision with an oncoming ute on Coramba Road on Saturday, becoming the seventh confirmed crash on the stretch of road since September 2019.

The car is seen to lose control at the beginning of the straight before it careens onto the northern side of road, damaging a two fences.

It comes exactly three days after Coffs Harbour City Council completed works to extend the double white lines through the straight in an effort to decrease the number of people losing control.

Tamara Haldon, whose house overlooks the crash site, has previously spoken out about the need for someone to step in and do something about the black spot - before someone is killed.

Ms Haldon would like to see a reduction in the speed limit but said she was pleased with the decision to prevent overtaking in the 80km/h zone.

Though she had already seen "countless" drivers ignore the new road markings and overtake anyway and had concerns there were no signs indicating the changed traffic conditions.

The Coffs/Clarence Police have issued warning after warning about the need to slow down in wet conditions and just last month acting Superintendent Brendan Gorman said crashes such as those at Karangi were "100 per cent" the result of poor decision making by drivers.

"If you are driving too fast for the corner, you are going to lose control and if you are driving too fast for the conditions, you are going to lose control and somebody is going to get killed or hurt," Supt. Gorman said.

"At the end of the day every crash is the decision of somebody to do the wrong thing."

Ms Haldon agreed the crashes were result of not slowing down in the wet and said when she heard today's crash, she immediately had her son call triple-0 before even looking to see what had happened because it sounded "like a bad one".

"That's a 12 year old boy with an experience of dialling triple-0,"

"It was so lucky (the driver of the ute) was not travelling at 80km/h,"