WATCH: Car goes up in flames on drive home

IT IS any motorist's worst fear - a car bursts into flames as it's being driven.

This nightmare scenario happened to one unlucky Mackay district driver an hour after he had bought the second-hand vehicle.

Dramatic footage of the inferno was captured on video by 12-year-old Erin McMurtrie, from Eimeo, as she was travelling along the Bruce Hwy at Alligator Creek.

Thick plumes of smoke can be seen wafting from the vehicle as flames rage inside the burnt out shell of a Nissan Pathfinder.

Car fire on the Bruce Highway near Alligator Creek. Erin McMurtrie

Fire crews were called to the highway scene at 2.30pm yesterday.

"It was pretty much a shell by the time we got there," Mackay Fire Station officer Patrick McGuire said.

"And there was gas flame coming out of the LPG cylinder under the car."

Mr McGuire said driver had only purchased the pre 2004 vehicle an hour earlier and was driving it home when it caught alight. It is unknown exactly where the fire started.

"He said smoke started coming inside the car," Mr McGuire said.

The highway was blocked off for about an hour as fire crews worked to subdue due the blaze and make the area safe.

Mr McGuire said the fire was under control quite fast, but there were issues cooling the LPG cylinder while it was still venting.

"We were having issues with out water supply," he said.

But help was at hand. Two rural fire brigade crews and the auxiliary fire crew from Sarina arrived on scene to help out.

"We worked well together as a team," Mr McGuire said.