Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

A car on fire by the side of the Warrego Hwy near Helidon. Video by Robert Cheek.
News

WATCH: Car explodes by side of Warrego Hwy

Matthew Newton
by
14th Jul 2019 2:38 PM | Updated: 3:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DRAMATIC footage has emerged of a crashed car engulfed in flames on the side of the Warrego Hwy.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the highway near Helidon at 12.50am after the car caught fire and started a small grass fire. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said officers were originally concerned someone was inside or had been involved in a crash.

They were able to track down the person who was driving the car and he was taken to hospital for assessment. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said a number of urban and rural fire crews attended the blaze, and the fire was out by 1.21am.

Purple Truck Driving School's Robert Cheek was on the scene of the incident and captured footage of the car as it burned and exploded. 

editors picks firefighters toowoomba fire toowoomba list toowoomba police warrego hwy
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Police believe Cairns was living in ute as search continues

    premium_icon Police believe Cairns was living in ute as search continues

    News AS the search for Lachlan Cairns enters day three, NSW Police believe he didn't have a permanent place of residency in the time leading up to his disappearance.

    Comets seal minor premiership after catching fire in big win

    premium_icon Comets seal minor premiership after catching fire in big win

    News COMETS run away from the Seahorses in second half.

    Who's appearing in court this week?

    premium_icon Who's appearing in court this week?

    News The list of accused facing Coffs Harbour Local Court.

    REVEALED: The best pub on the Coffs Coast as voted by you

    premium_icon REVEALED: The best pub on the Coffs Coast as voted by you

    News WITH plenty of great venues across the region, which is the best?