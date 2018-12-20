WATCH: Boy charged after car crashes, closes Toowoomba Range

POLICE have charged a teenager after he allegedly crashed a stolen car on the Toowoomba Range.

It will be alleged the vehicle, a blue Hyundai Tucson sedan was stolen during the break-in of a Rockville home on the evening of December 18.

A second vehicle, a blue Toyota Kluger, was also stolen.

At 5.30pm Wednesday, the stolen Hyudai was spotted by police in the Ipswich area.

Polair tracked the vehicle relaying its movements to police on the ground.

At 5.40pm stingers were deployed on the Warrego Highway near Blacksoil.

Polair tracked the vehicle as it travelled towards Toowoomba with a further successful stinger deployment on the Warrego Highway, Redwood.

At around 6.10pm the vehicle, driving on its rims, was travelling up the Toowoomba Range when it collided with a truck.

The truck sustained a ruptured fuel tank spilling approximately 300 litres of diesel fuel. The sedan sustained significant damage.

The driver and sole occupant of the alleged stolen sedan, a 17-year-old boy was arrested at the scene and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlicensed driving, burglary and committing an indictable offence, entering with intent and receiving tainted property.

The Range was closed for around two hours to enable clean up of the diesel fuel.

The stolen blue Toyota Kluger was located in a damaged condition in Mabel Street, Harlaxton, at the intersection with Prince Street, around 4.30pm yesterday.

No one was injured as a result of the crash.

Anyone who saw the vehicles or has any information that can assist police with this investigation is asked to contact police.