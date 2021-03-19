Menu
WATCH: Boy casually pops wheelie over flooding bridge

TIM JARRETT
19th Mar 2021 5:30 PM
A woman has captured the moment a boy casually popped a wheelie while crossing a flooded bridge, moments before it disappeared under water.

The video was taken by local resident Tara Lynch as Lavenders Bridge in Bellingen was closed to traffic.

The young boy was able to ride up on an elevated footpath, where he put on a show for the watching public.

While the stunt may not be welcomed by those unable to do a wheelie or who think it unnecessarily risky, there was nothing but praise for the boy on social media. 

Meanwhile, the entire town of Dorrigo has been cut off via its eastern approach after heavy rains caused a significant land-slip on Waterfall Way between Summervilles Road and Horseshoe Road, Thora.

Diversions are in place via the Gwydir Highway

Coffs Coast Advocate

