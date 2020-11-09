Watch as SES frees driver trapped on busy Coffs Harbour road

Emergency services were called to the crash at Lakes Estate on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash at Lakes Estate on Monday morning.

THE specialised skills of the State Emergency Service (SES) were called into action this morning to free a driver trapped in his car.

The 26-year-old slammed into a tree on Lakes Drive around 9.30am on Monday morning (November 9).

The car had travelled approximately 200 metres along the road, in a southerly direction before leaving the road.

Lakes Estate car into tree on November 9, 2020 : A car crashed into a tree and the 26-year-old driver was taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital with suspected spinal injuries.

A neighbour watering his garden and a morning walker called triple 000.

The driver may have passed out at the wheel as witnesses say he was semiconscious when they went to assist him.

Emergency services were called to the crash at Lakes Estate on Monday morning.

NSW Police, State Emergency Service (SES) and NSW Ambulance all attended the scene.

The NSW Ambulance media unit has confirmed the 26-year-old driver was transferred to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital with suspected spinal injuries.