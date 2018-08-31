WATCH: Amazing meteor lights up night sky

It's not every day you look up at the sky and see this.

Perth residents were blown away when they saw a bright light streak across the sky on August 28.

Perth Observatory said they'd had multiple reports of a large meteor flying through the sky, many people claiming it looked like a "fireball".

A manager at Perth's Gravity Discovery Centre said the light had all the tell-tale signs of a decent-sized meteor. A meteor is a trail of light, also called shooting star, that is created when a space rock enters the Earth's atmosphere and vaporises.

- Did anybody else just see that huge Green #fireball in the sky here on #LongIsland moments ago??? #Meteor #ShootingStar — WeatherGoingWILD (@WeatherGoinWILD) August 30, 2018

The meteor set off a search by Australian scientists for the remnants of the celestial object that had caused it.

Although meteor sightings aren't a rare occurrence, people in surrounding suburbs reported hearing a loud boom which shook their houses and windows, according to ABC.

Residents took to social media to share their concerns, many thinking that there was a possible earthquake or plane crash.

I just saw a giant fireball in the sky it was the wildest thing ever! I think it was a meteor! It lit up the whole sky! — Michael Suleski (@suleskim) August 30, 2018



Scientists at Curtin University are now investigating where the meteor was likely to have hit the ground.

The video was captured by Perth Hills resident BeJay Walker on his CCTV SkyCam.