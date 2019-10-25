Menu
The secret life of mapgies
Environment

WATCH: 8 weeks in a nest — secret life of magpies

Melanie Plane
25th Oct 2019 1:30 PM | Updated: 1:39 PM
FOR the past eight weeks, Andergrove resident Lance Payne has been tracking the growth and movements of a brood of magpies.

Mr Payne, a keen environmentalist, used a non-invasive camera rig to peek inside the nest, perched in a tree outside his home.

 

Magpies preparing to leave their nest outside Lance Payne's home in Andergrove.
He said the purpose-built camera probe enabled him to get close to the wildlife without them knowing he was there.

"You can look remotely through the phone, zoom in and out and you have zero harm to the environment and animals."

And the results are fascinating.

Mr Payne's photos and videos have captured personal moments between the mother magpie and her three bubs, including feeding time and sibling squabbles.

Mr Payne said his backyard had been full of magpies for a number of days, but sadly one of the young birds had since been hit by a car and killed.

Mr Payne previously shared footage of the Mackay Regional Botanic Garden's elusive platypuses with the Daily Mercury.

