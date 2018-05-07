Waste the focus of three day conference

RESPONSIBLE DISPOSAL: Recycling and waste disposal will be the topic of three days of talks on the Coffs Coast.

RESPONSIBLE DISPOSAL: Recycling and waste disposal will be the topic of three days of talks on the Coffs Coast. robcruse

THE nation's biggest waste management conference begins at Opal Cove Resort in Korora on Tuesday.

The three day event is in its 22nd year with Coffs Harbour City Council hosting since the first in 1996.

Over 620 delegates will attend including guests from overseas while 144 speakers and 87 exhibitions will feature.

Waste management has been big news in recent weeks.

The impact of the Chinese government's decision to impose restrictions on the receipt of recyclable material has impacted on kerbside recycling services across the country and will be one of the hot topics under discussion at the conference.

The quality program will focus on the latest developments in the industry with discussions led by high profile presenters considered leaders in their field and leading edge companies are exhibiting.

Some novel solutions to waste problems will appear in a presentation by Juliet Scrine and Ian McColm of Eaton Gorge Theatre Group, while the Indigenous approach will be discussed in several sessions.

Organisers say excellent professional networking opportunities will abound in a relaxed social interaction at one of the best locations in Australia.

The conference is supported by numerous organisations including the NSW Environment Protection Authority.

NSW Minister for Environment and Heritage, Gabrielle Upton, will deliver a keynote address on Tuesday.

Another keynote presentation on the same day will be by Natalie Isaacs, founder of the 1 Million Women movement, with very active environmental programs underway.

For the full program click here.