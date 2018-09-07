Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mackay Regional Council's Materials Recovery Facility at Paget
Mackay Regional Council's Materials Recovery Facility at Paget Stuart Quinn
Politics

Waste levy now one step closer

Madura Mccormack
by
7th Sep 2018 6:00 AM

THE controversial government-imposed waste levy bill has been introduced into parliament.

In a statement yesterday, the state government said it was now "one step closer to stopping New South Wales trucks from dumping waste in Queensland".

The State Government's proposed levy will come into effect in 2019 at $70 per tonne of general waste to landfill, and cost as much as $150 per tonne for regulated waste-on top of rates already imposed by local councils.

The levy is expected to increase by $5 a year for four years for general waste.

The council has previously voiced its concern for the waste levy, and will propose the government consider introducing a two-band levy system in line with NSW and Victoria, with different rates between metropolitan and regional areas.

The levy will begin on 4 March 2019.

nsw queensland rubbish dumping waste levy
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Celebrity chef cook off at Curryfest

    premium_icon Celebrity chef cook off at Curryfest

    Whats On IF YOU'RE a fan of reality cooking shows Masterchef and My Kitchen Rules, prepare to be star-struck at this year's Curryfest.

    Male driver transported with spinal injuries

    Male driver transported with spinal injuries

    News Westpac Rescue Helicopter transports 45yo male driver from the scene

    Cr Arkan speaks of the devastating impacts of suicide

    premium_icon Cr Arkan speaks of the devastating impacts of suicide

    News Councillor Arkan has spoken of the devastating impacts of suicide.

    Operation targets beekeepers, blueberry growers

    premium_icon Operation targets beekeepers, blueberry growers

    Environment Beekeepers providing pollinating services under scrutiny.

    Local Partners