MONEY TO HELP: Midwaste has received government funding to help us reduce food waste. Contributed News WASTE LESS: Financial help to reduce Coffs Coast food waste

MIDWASTE, the North Coast's waste management forum, will join the 'Love Food Community' initiative in tackling food waste. The forum have received $250,000 from the NSW Government to deliver a new two-year approach to reducing food waste. The funding will support activities in homes, businesses, pubs, clubs, resorts, aged care facilities and hotels. It will reach at least 17,000 households and 500 businesses in the first ever whole-of-community approach to lower food wastage in NSW. "These grants will help families and businesses reduce food waste and save money," Oxley MP Melinda Pavey said. "Congratulations to Midwaste for securing the funding for this exciting new initiative for our community. "We all know that people want to see less food being sent to landfill." Midwaste comprises of six local councils; Coffs Harbour City, Bellingen Shire, Nambucca Shire, Kempsey Shire, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council and the Mid Coast Council. Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh said it's a great step in the right direction. "We're very pleased to be one of the first to take up this challenge and lead the way in addressing this important global issue on a local level," MP Singh said. "We know people are on board and want to see less food being wasted across our community. "Becoming a Love Food Community is a great opportunity for us to give families and businesses the tools they need to reduce food waste and make a difference to how much food waste is sent to landfill." Love Food Hate Waste NSW provides grants and program funding to help NSW business reduce food waste. It is an important component of the NSW Government's commitment to halve food waste by 2030. The program is funded through the NSW Government's $105.5 million Organics Infrastructure Fund under Waste Less, Recycle More. This fund diverts food and garden waste from landfill by funding food waste avoidance education, kerbside organics collections, food processing and donations infrastructure and organics market development. For more information on Love Food Hate Waste, including the Food Smart and Your Business is Food programs, visit www.lovefoodhatewaste.nsw.gov.au