Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There are five confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern NSW.
There are five confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern NSW.
Health

Was fifth COVID-19 case contracted locally?

David Kirkpatrick
by
20th Mar 2020 9:06 AM | Updated: 11:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOCAL health authorities are investigating whether the fifth case of COVID-19 detected on the North Coast was the result of community transmission and not connected to overseas travel.

Speaking on ABC radio this morning, chief executive of the Northern NSW Local Health District, Wayne Jones, said it was possible the fifth case was due to community transmission but this was still "speculative".

He said there was no obvious link to overseas travel with the fifth person detected with COVID-19 on the North Coast.
"At this stage there is no obvious links [to overseas travel] and it would be only speculative at this stage until the Public Health Unit have had an opportunity to do their detailed review," he said.

He said of the five confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the North Coast, only one was still in hospital and rest were at home and self-isolated.

He said the local health district had been successful in contacting most people onboard Virgin flight VA1141 from Sydney to Ballina on March 10, connected to a case of COVID-19 on the North Coast.

"I believe we have contacted the vast majority of them but there are still one or two we are trying to get a hold of," he said.

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirusnorthernrivers health northern nsw outbreak rivers
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police charge man over alleged child indecent assault

        premium_icon Police charge man over alleged child indecent assault

        News A POLICE investigation began after reports that sexually explicit images were allegedly sent to a young girl.

        • 20th Mar 2020 10:30 AM
        Seventh Aussie dies as infection spreads

        Seventh Aussie dies as infection spreads

        Health Australia now has 709 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with seven deaths.

        20,000 jobs on the line as Northern NSW tourism suffers

        premium_icon 20,000 jobs on the line as Northern NSW tourism suffers

        News THE industry normally delivers $7000 to the economy every minute

        COVID-19 bans could remain until October

        premium_icon COVID-19 bans could remain until October

        Health COVID-19 adviser: travel bans could remain until at least October