Was Barnaby 'on the sauce' in Nambucca ?

BARNABY Joyce has been advised to put milk in his cornflakes rather than scotch after a bizarre tweet this morning.

The tweet also left some asking if he was 'just on the sauce' - the infamous excuse used by One Nation's James Ashby to explain seeking $20m from America's powerful National Rifle Association.

The controversial former Deputy PM was at pre-polling in Nambucca Heads yesterday which led to accusations he was taking his own seat of New England for granted.

Independent candidate for Cowper Robert Oakeshott called him out on twitter: 'Barnaby Joyce is a long way from his own seat, hanging around pre-poll in Nambucca Heads today. A very confident candidate, or taking Tamworth for granted.'

By way of a response Mr Joyce replied this morning (tagging the wrong twitter handle for Mr Oakeshott) tweeting: 'Dear @roboakeshott I'm leaving today. Went swimming and I should lose some weight then I thought what you would say, "beautiful in its ugliness”. So many memories Rob; picnics, sunblock, you supporting the Green/Labor/Independent alliance. Now a future of electric cars. Cheers'

A representative from his office denied he was neglecting his electorate which is less than two hours away from Nambucca.

The visit comes as speculation continues to mount that Mr Joyce wants to return as leader of The Nationals. He was replaced by Michael McCormack early last year after it was revealed he was having a baby with a former staffer and that he was the subject of sexual harassment claims.

He continues to be plagued by questions over his role in a controversial $80 million water buyback when he was water minister.

Liisa Rusanen from Coffs Climate Action group bailed up Mr Joyce while he was in Nambucca.

"The policies of the current government are sending us towards a climate disaster,” she told him.

"I hear you but I think you probably need a global solution rather than just an Australian solution,” Mr Joyce replied.