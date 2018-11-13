‘The Beast’ puts on the gloves

New Zealand Warriors legend Manu Vatuvei will put the dukes up in December and take on Dave "Brown Buttabean" Letele on the undercard of Joseph Parker's next fight.

Vatuvei, who retired from rugby league due to injuries earlier this year, will make his professional debut against the 16-3 Letele, who fought Vatuvei 's older brother Lopini in 2014.

The bout will take place in Christchurch on December 15.

Since returning to New Zealand Vatuvei has trained alongside former teammate Monty Betham and retired Kiwi legend David Tua.

Parker, coming off back to back losses to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte, will face Alexander Flores in the main event.