Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker said the unfinished 5km section of the Pacific Hwy south of Macksville will be open to traffic within a couple of months. Trevor Veale
Warrell Creek highway upgrade opening on the way

Brad Greenshields
by
16th May 2018 11:30 AM

THE unfinished section of the Pacific Highway at Warrell Creek will be opening to motorists soon.

While discussing the Coffs Harbour bypass alongside Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack this morning, Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker said the 5km section between warrell Creek and Macksville South is nearing completion.

"That will be completed within the next couple of months," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"Work is progressing at pace there."

The long serving Nationals member said the opening of that section will mark a great day in the upgrade of the Pacific Highway.

"Once that is completed it will be a major milestone for the highway itself because we'll have some 606km of continuous dual carriageway on the Pacific Hwy," he said.

"You'll be able to drive from Melbourne almost to Grafton on dual carriageway which is fantastic.

"There's not long to wait now, you can see the work progressing down at Warrell Creek as we speak."

