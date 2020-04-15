Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Annika Smethurst had her Canberra apartment raided in 2019 Picture Gary Ramage
Annika Smethurst had her Canberra apartment raided in 2019 Picture Gary Ramage
News

AFP used 'invalid' warrant to raid journalist’s home

by Craig Dunlop
15th Apr 2020 11:06 AM

The High Court has ruled the warrant used to search News Corp reporter Annika Smethurst's Canberra home last year was invalid.

The Court has ordered that it be quashed.

Federal police officers raiding the home back in 2019.
Federal police officers raiding the home back in 2019.

News Corp reporter Annika Smethurst had her Canberra apartment raided in 2019 over stories she wrote revealing secret plans to expand the government's spying powers.

The full bench of the High Court on Wednesday unanimously found there was not enough precision in the drafting of the warrant.

However, only two judges ordered that material seized during the search be destroyed, meaning it could still be used by police.

Annika Smethurst was awarded the Sir Keith Murdoch Award (Journalist of the Year) at the 2019 News Awards. Picture: Christian Gilles
Annika Smethurst was awarded the Sir Keith Murdoch Award (Journalist of the Year) at the 2019 News Awards. Picture: Christian Gilles

The court did not consider whether the Australian Federal Police raid infringed on implied freedom of political communication.

The AFP has been ordered to pay court costs.

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor wants more support from the State and Feds

        premium_icon Mayor wants more support from the State and Feds

        News Drought, bushfires, floods and now Covid-19, a local mayor is calling for more support from the State and Feds.

        Covid-19 relief for commercial tenants under stress

        premium_icon Covid-19 relief for commercial tenants under stress

        News Commercial tenants on the Coffs Coast are experiencing financial stress due to...

        Learner rider caught speeding at 139km/h cops costly fines

        premium_icon Learner rider caught speeding at 139km/h cops costly fines

        News The rider was caught speeding more than 45km/h over the limit at Coffs Harbour...

        Water regulator uncovers litany of breaches on Coffs farms

        premium_icon Water regulator uncovers litany of breaches on Coffs farms

        News One dam was found to be 12 times the legal limit.