Warrant issued for Ben Barba's arrest

AN ARREST warrant has been issued against Ben Barba after he did not show up for his court case despite his appearance being required.

However it will not be released if the disgraced NRL star fronts Mackay Magistrates Court tomorrow at 11am.

Mr Barba is facing two counts of public nuisance in or near a licensed premises over an alleged incident at the Townsville Casino on the Australia Day long weekend.

Police allege Mr Barba threw rocks at his partner Ainslie Currie, who is the mother of their four children.

There is also a fresh charge of obstructing police on May 6 at East Mackay.

The case against the former high profile player has bounced between Mackay and Townsville and it is understood it was meant to be finalised today in Mackay where Mr Barba now resides.

CONTRACT TORN UP: Ben Barba has been sacked by the North Queensland Cowboys after an incident with his partner. Emma Murray

However, his lawyer Campbell McCallum was unable to catch his early flight due to a family emergency and would not be arrive until late this afternoon.

The court heard Mr Barba's appearance was required today.

"He should have been here regardless of his solicitor," Magistrate John Smith said.

"He should have told Mr Barba you be there because I won't be."

Magistrate Smith issued an arrest warrant to lie on file only to be released if Mr Barba failed to show tomorrow.

The former Dally M winning fullback had been thrown a lifeline by the Cowboys after he was sacked by the Cronulla Sharks following their 2016 premiership win.

But his $300,000-a-year contract was cancelled and he was deregistered by the NRL after the incident.

Mr Barba has switched codes and is now playing as a striker with the Mackay Premier League side Mackay Rangers.