Warnings of a severe storm on the way

Storm clouds gather south of Coffs Harbour, headed for the airport.

A WARNING for a severe thunderstorm has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.

A storm likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds has been forecast for in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga, Sawtell, Dorrigo and Lowanna as well as Grafton, Kempsey, Casino, Kyogle, Coraki, Tabulam, Yamba, Maclean.

Locations which may be affected by a forecast severe thunderstorm include Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Lowanna, Kempsey, Casino, Kyogle, Coraki, Tabulam, Yamba, Maclean, Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Dorrigo.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.

Unplug computers and appliances.

Avoid using the phone during the storm.

Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5pm.