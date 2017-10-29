Warning to protect homes as storm season sets in

Hail from the storm on Thursday in Coffs Harbour.

THE Mid North Coast has ranked as the 7th most storm-affected area in the state, according to NRMA Insurance.

According to the statistics, 52% of all home claims in NSW in the past financial year were a result of storm damage, and around 46% of residents hadn't taken enough measures to prepare their home for the storm season.

The Mid North Coast accounted for 5% of the home claims, whereas Northern Sydney, which has been recognised by NRMA as the most storm-affected area in NSW, accounted for 39%.

With the statistics also revealing only 9% of NSW residents believe storms are the biggest threat to their property, NRMA and the SES have issued a warning for residents to storm-proof their home as the storm season sets in.

"It's a concern NSW residents underestimate the impact of storms. Together with the NSW SES, we're urging everyone to take the time now to prepare your home, business and community for severe storm,” Ramana James, Head of Shared Value for NRMA Insurance said.

"Despite NSW experiencing its driest September on record, October marks the start of storm season and we have already seen severe storms strike many parts of the state.

Trimming branches, clearing gutters and securing loose items on gardens of balconies are some things residents can do to protect their home.

During the last storm season, SES volunteers attended over 20,000 storm and flood relates calls. Visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au to find out more.

Top 10 most storm-affected areas in the past financial year (according to NRMA Insurance statistics):

1- Northern Sydney (39%)

2- Illawarra (7%)

3- Northern Beaches (7%)

4- North Western Sydney (6%)

5- Hunter (5%)

6- Richmond - Tweed (5%)

7- Mid North Coast (5%)

8- Far West NSW (3%)

9- Gosford - Wyong (3%)

