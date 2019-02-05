Menu
Caitlin Cagherall's pet shih tzu-poodle Ziggy has survived two separate dog baiting attacks this year.
News

Warning to dog owners after second 'sinister' dog-baiting

Matty Holdsworth
by
5th Feb 2019 9:54 AM | Updated: 10:14 AM
A BLI Bli puppy has survived a second "sinister" dog baiting attack in just three weeks.

Caitlin Cagherall's pet shih tzu-poodle Ziggy first ate a ham bone laced with two green pellets on January 12.

The second came on Saturday night when her shih tzu-poodle ate a raw lamb bone thrown over her fence.

Ms Cagherall was left devastated at the attack, which could easily have been fatal.

"It has been very stressful and I'm not sleeping well at all," Ms Cagherall said.

"Ziggy doesn't bark and is only let outside to go to the toilet.

"Each time we have found a bone, my neighbour's dog has been sick as well.

"I don't want to think the worst, but it is pretty sinister."

After both trips to the emergency vet, Ziggy was left to "sleep it off" and is okay.

 

Ms Cagherall was left with a $750 bill and said it was a "massive" invasion to her privacy.

"He was sick for days after each time but is getting better," she said.

"Unfortunately the vets didn't have the resources at the time to check whether it was poison or not.

"I've had to buy a muzzle so he isn't able to eat anything he shouldn't.

"I don't know what I would do if I ever lost my boy. Some people are sickos."

