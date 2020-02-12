WARNING: Rivers to reach major flood levels

Flooding on Bucca Road between Gillards Road and Nana Glen. Trevor Veale

Flooding on Bucca Road between Gillards Road and Nana Glen. Trevor Veale

FLOOD threat continues as people start to clean up after a chaotic night of torrential down pour but the worst might be yet to come.

A major flood warning for the Orara River has been issued by the Australian Government Bureau of Meteorology warning more rain is on the way.

A number of roads are currently blocked due to flooding including Morrows Road and Bucca Road.

Very heavy rainfall has been recorded in the Orara Valley on Tuesday night and is expected to cause renewed rises at Glenreagh and Coutts Crossing.

River levels have risen slower than expected and forecast river heights have been lowered.

Moderate flooding is currently occurring along the Orara River at Coutts Crossing and Glenreagh.

A Severe Weather Warning is current for the Mid North Coast with the Glenreagh Automatic Gauge in the Orara River likely to reach the major flood level of 13m on Wednesday morning.

The Orara River at Glenreagh Bridge manual flood gauge may reach the major flood level 10m on Wednesday morning.

The Orara River at Coutts Crossing may reach the major flood level of 12m by Thursday afternoon.

Flood Safety Advice:

- In life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately.

- If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.

- Avoid drowning. Stay out of rising water, seek refuge in the highest available place.

- Prevent damage to your vehicle. Move it under cover, away from areas likely to flood.

- Avoid being swept away. Stay out of fast-flowing creeks and storm drains.

- Never drive, ride or walk through flood water. Flood water can be deceptive and dangerous.

For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:

- NSW SES: www.ses.nsw.gov.au

- RMS Live Traffic: www.livetraffic.com

- Latest River Heights and Rainfall Observations: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/northcoast.shtml

- Latest NSW Warnings: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/

- Rainfall Forecasts: www.bom.gov.au/australia/meteye/

- BOM NSW Twitter: www.twitter.com/BOM_NSW