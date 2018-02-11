Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Eleven-month-old red cattle dog Romeo is recovering after he was bitten by a snake at Gowrie Junction.
Eleven-month-old red cattle dog Romeo is recovering after he was bitten by a snake at Gowrie Junction. Contributed
News

WARNING: Pup dies following bite from eastern brown snake

Will Hunter
by
23rd Jan 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOWRIE Junction resident Craig Dougherty has a warning for dog owners after one of his dogs suffered a lethal snake bite.

Mr Dougherty believed the blistering heat on Sunday was what may have lured an eastern brown snake to his property on Sunday.

"I was out the front loading cattle with a friend and I heard a dog barking," he said.

He returned to find his 11-month-old red cattle dog Romeo collapsed on the ground.

"He couldn't move and he had a lot of blood from his mouth and was breathing real heavy," Mr Dougherty said.

"Two metres behind him I saw a dead snake."

Eight-week-old blue heeler pup Bullet was killed after he was bitten by an eastern brown snake.
Eight-week-old blue heeler pup Bullet was killed after he was bitten by an eastern brown snake. Contributed

Mr Dougherty rushed both Romeo and eight-week-old pup Bullet to an Oakey vet.

"He (Romeo) got bitten inside the mouth - it was a bit of a worry," he said.

Romeo is now slowly on the mend, but Bullet did not survive.

According to Mr Dougherty, the Oakey vet had three calls for snake bites just on that Sunday.

"If I hadn't have got him to the vet he would have died for sure," he said.

"It was lucky I was home and got him straight there."

Nine-year-old red cattle dog Missy escaped a bite from a eastern brown snake at Gowrie Junction.
Nine-year-old red cattle dog Missy escaped a bite from a eastern brown snake at Gowrie Junction. Contributed

To prevent snakes visiting your yard and endangering your pets, the RSPCA recommends removing food that attracts snakes, keeping the lawn freshly trimmed and removing spots for snakes to hide in.

For Mr Dougherty, it means keeping an eagle eye out in the warmer months.

"I bought some snake mesh to keep the snakes out," he said.

More Stories

eastern brown snake snake bite
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Focus on Coffs kids not immigration, urges child expert

    premium_icon Focus on Coffs kids not immigration, urges child expert

    Health 'There is a huge emphasis in Australia on issues like immigration and the environment but no one is really talking about issues in early childhood.'

    • 23rd Jan 2019 7:00 AM
    Quarter of Coffs kids have health, learning problems

    premium_icon Quarter of Coffs kids have health, learning problems

    Health How town planners can shape children's health and development

    Marine Rescue's SOS for a clear line of sight

    premium_icon Marine Rescue's SOS for a clear line of sight

    News Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour can't see the ocean for the trees.

    Hospital stay confusion as 'stressful as buying home'

    Hospital stay confusion as 'stressful as buying home'

    Health Medibank launches new assist Hospital Assist program