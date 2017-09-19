30°
Warning: Poison planted at popular Coffs Coast beach

WARNING: Be extra cautious when walking your pet at Moonee Beach.
Jasmine Minhas
DOG-OWNERS are being warned to be extra cautious when walking their pets following the planting of fox baits at a popular Coffs Coast beach.

The poisonous baits, which are lethal to both cats and dogs, have been laid at Moonee Beach to control the European Red Fox population.

The 1080 fox poison will be laid in the Moonee Beach area until February next year.

The NSW Government introduced fox baiting programs throughout NSW in coordination with Local Land Services in 2014, which aims to reduce the impact of the red fox particularly around autumn and spring.

Symptoms of dog and cat poisoning include vomiting, diarrhoea, seizures, loss of appetite and/or dark gums.

Contact your vet immediately if you suspect your pet has been poisoned.

For further information, contact the National Parks and Wildlife Service area office on (02) 66 520 900.

