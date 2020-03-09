Menu
Cameras targeting illegal phone use across NSW.
News

WARNING: Mobile phone use in cars targeted

Rachel Vercoe
9th Mar 2020 8:30 AM
WE’VE all heard the warnings of what being on the phone while driving can lead to.

Distracted drivers losing their lives or causing damage to others are some of the devastating results which is one of the reasons mobile phone detection cameras have been set up across the state.

Mobile phone detection cameras, including fixed and transportable cameras, target drivers and riders illegally using a mobile phone across NSW anywhere, anytime.

The system operates day and night and in all weather conditions, using high-definition cameras to capture images of the front-row cabin space of all vehicles to detect illegal mobile phone use.

The cameras use artificial intelligence to automatically review images, detect offending drivers, and exclude images of non-offending drivers from further action.

Images that the automated system considers likely to contain a driver illegally using a mobile phone are verified by authorised personnel.

As with other road safety camera programs in NSW, strict controls are in place to ensure images captured by the system are securely stored and managed.

From the start of March 2020, mobile phone detection cameras will be enforcing illegal use of mobile phones while driving or riding.

The penalty for offending drivers is five demerit points and a $344 fine ($457 in a school zone).

The penalty increases to 10 demerit points during double-demerit periods.

NSW Police continue to enforce illegal mobile phone use and issue infringements as part of regular operations.

