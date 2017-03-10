27°
Warning lights up the way to reducing flood risks

Keagan Elder
10th Mar 2017

NRMA Insurance and NSW SES have joined forces to trial new flood warning technology in Coffs Harbour.

The DipStik warning devices are designed to reduce the amount of people who risk their lives driving through floodwaters.

NRMA Insurance research has found 25% of car owners admitted to driving through flood water. Of those, 46% said they did not think it was dangerous.

NRMA Head of Shared Value Ramana James said Coffs Harbour fitted the bill in terms of a location to test the technology.

He said while storm season ran from August through to March, the East Coast Low last June proved severe storms could through at any time.

Mr James said the DipStik would notify the SES and Coffs Harbour City Council as a priority if there are flood conditions approaching.

There have been 18 DipStik devices installed at six NSW flood-prone areas: Liverpool, Campbelltown, Shellharbour, Coffs Harbour, Wollondilly and Dungog.

