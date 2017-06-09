WARNING: It's going to be a wet long weekend

A SEVERE weather warning has been issued for the Coffs Coast and across the Mid North Coast.

A low pressure trough is deepening off the coast and bringing rain according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The BoM warned there may be heavy rain and thunderstorms which could lead to flash flooding.

Heavy rain is expected to extend across the Northern Rivers district tonight and continue tomorrow.

SEVERE WEATHER: A severe weather warning has been issued for the Mid North Coast as an east coast low hits the coast. BoM

BoM NSW weather services manager Jane Golding said a flood warning had been issued for the Orara, Bellinger and Kalang Rivers.

A flood watch has also been issued for the Nambucca and Hastings Valleys.