Warning issued for severe thunderstorms, hazardous surf

A severe storm is forecast to bear down on the Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers regions over the next few hours. Contributed

WARNINGS for severe thunderstorms, hazardous surf and gale wind has been issued for people living on the Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers regions.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a trough moving through the northeast of the state with high moisture levels in the atmosphere, as well as instability, is bringing the storms to the area.

The storms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours.

BOM have also issued a warning for hazardous surf on the Coffs Coast, Macquarie Coast and Hunter Coast, and gale wind on the Coffs and Macquarie Coasts.

Surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities including rock fishing, boating and swimming.

People are advised to stay out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

-Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

-Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

-If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

-Unplug computers and appliances.

-Avoid using the phone during the storm.

-Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

-For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.