Warning issued as heavy rainfall damages Pacific Hwy

ROADS and Maritime Services has issued a warning as heavy rainfall is causing damage and forming potholes in several locations along the highway between Coffs Harbour and the Queensland border.

The RMS is currently repairing the damage and work is expected to continue for at least the next week.

Electronic message signs have been placed along the highway to advise motorists to slow down in these areas to avoid vehicle damage.

The Pacific Hwy is also at risk of inundation between New Italy and Woodburn and at Chinderah in the coming days.

Visit www.livetraffic.com for the latest traffic updates.

We are noticing some particularly bad potholes across Coffs Harbour's local road network let us know the worst locations via a comment or Facebook post on our story.