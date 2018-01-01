Warning for large hailstones and damaging winds

The latest storm warning is for severe thunderstorms that are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds.

COFFS Harbour, Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Dorrigo have all been included in a severe thinderstorm warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.

The BoM has said severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds over the next several hours.

Port Macquarie and Taree have also been included in the warning area.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.

Unplug computers and appliances.

Avoid using the phone during the storm.

Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 4.50pm.