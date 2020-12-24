Menu
Howzat?! After nine months of appealing for a buyer, Shane Warne has offloaded his mansion with a nightclub-style basement.
Celebrity

Warnie finally sells ritzy Brighton mansion

by Samantha Landy
24th Dec 2020 7:58 AM

Shane Warne has finally sold his Brighton house, almost nine months after first appealing for buyers.

The COVID-interrupted selling campaign came to a close about a week after the spin king's luxury 15 Newbay Crescent home passed in at a private auction for $5.65m on December 5.

Three bidders didn't quite get the price up to the $5.8-$6.38m price guide - which had been heavily discounted from Warne's original $6.8-$7.4m asking range - at the auction.

The price achieved by 15 Newbay Crescent, Brighton, is being kept confidential.
This nightclub-style bar was a highlight of the home …
… and that’s not forgetting the Gold Class-style cinema.
JP Dixon director Jonathan Dixon confirmed the sale, but remained tight-lipped about the details, having signed a confidentiality agreement.

Mr Dixon did describe the five-bedroom house with a nightclub-style basement and a pool as "the total package", noting the cricket legend "really jumped into" renovating it.

"The downstairs area with the cinema and bar was fantastic, and it had plenty of accommodation," he said.

"The beauty of it was the position, too - you can walk to Church and Bay Streets."

The resort-style yard.
Open-plan living.
The kitchen offered Miele appliances and Calacatta-porcelain surfaces.
Warne's next move is set to be into Tim Gurner's luxury apartment development, Saint Moritz in St Kilda, which football personality Sam Newman and real estate guru Antony Catalano have also been linked to.

CoreLogic records show Warne paid $5.4m for the Newbay Crescent property in 2018.

He bought it from private investigator Anthony Thompson, who had purchased it from Essendon Football Club great Matthew Lloyd in 2015.

An artist’s impression of an ultra-luxury penthouse at Tim Gurner's Saint Moritz development in St Kilda, where Warnie is set to move.
A private rooftop pool is among the features on offer for Saint Moritz’s highest-priced residences.
The bowler-turned-commentator initially listed the French provincial-style abode in March. But about a week later, he scrapped a planned April auction hours before Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a COVID-driven ban on the public selling method.

A 'for sale' board reappeared at the house in May, and a betting market emerged in June for how much it would sell for, in the absence of most live sport.

During Melbourne's lockdown, Warne took Fox Footy on a tour of the ritzy residence he was sharing with son Jackson, showing off a golf simulator, a noise-activated mirror ball and a fully stocked bar.

"(It's) actually quite nice to just be at home for a while," he told Fox.

"I'm pretty lucky, I have got a pretty cool pad that's nice to hang out in."

Warnie’s Brighton home featured a 530-bottle cellar and tasting room.
The selling campaign was heavily disrupted by COVID-19.
A living and dining space.
Mr Dixon said he had enjoyed a "mutually beneficial" partnership with Warne for 30 years.

"Everyone thinks he just buys houses to turn them over, but that's not correct," he said.

"If you follow his lifestyle, it changes so often."

Warne has made several property plays in Brighton over the years, notably buying and selling a sprawling bluestone mansion at 32 Middle Crescent twice between 2001 and 2018. He ultimately earned $18,888,888 for the pad two years ago.

The Herald Sun understands Mr Dixon inked another substantial Brighton sale worth more than $16m off-market this month. The agent confirmed the deal when approached, but declined to comment further.

samantha.landy@news.com.au

Originally published as Warnie finally sells ritzy Brighton mansion

