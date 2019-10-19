Menu
David Warner is knocked over by Sam Rainbird cheaply at Drummoyne Oval.
Cricket

Warner concern grows after another failure

19th Oct 2019 12:50 PM

HE MAY be considered a certainty for the first Test next month but the form of David Warner must be a major worry for Aussie selectors.

After a rough Ashes series that yielded only 95 runs, Warner had looked back to his best with a sparkling 125 in NSW's first innings against Queensland at the Gabba last week.

But what has followed in two subsequent knocks shows he may not yet be over his England nightmare.

After being knocked over first ball in NSW's second innings at the Gabba flirting at a Michael Neser delivery, he has now fallen in similar fashion for just one against Tasmania at Drummoyne Oval.

Meanwhile, paceman Mitchell Starc has boosted his chances of a Test recall with a five wicket haul for NSW against Tasmania on day two of their Sheffield Shield clash.

Starc took 3-4 on the second morning at Sydney's Drummoyne Oval on Saturday to finish with 5-40 off 24.3 overs.

Tasmania were dismissed for 268, adding just 10 to their overnight score of 6-258.

Spinner Steve O'Keefe made the initial breakthrough, trapping Alex Pyecroft lbw with the third ball of the day with just one run added.

Mitchell Starc took five wickets against Tasmania.
Starc struck twice in three balls in the following over, bowling Sam Rainbird and Australian captain Tim Paine.

The left-arm quick ended the innings by having Riley Meredith caught behind by Blues captain Peter Nevill.

Tasmania lost 7-47 after being well placed at 3-221.

Tasmania lost 7-47 after being well placed at 3-221.

 

Beau Webster topscored with 65 and Alex Doolan made 58.

