Warmer water bringing in the mackerel

TWO HANDS: Steve Parker with a 24.2kg spanish mackerel.

WARM currents have arrived on the coast and spotted mackerel were the species of the Red Rock Corindi fishing competition.

Conditions worked against beach and estuary fishermen who had to work hard to get fish in to weigh.

A number of bonito, mack tuna and snapper were also caught.

Shaun Halverson in the junior BRE section managed to bag bream and mullet finishing with a score of 32 points.

Tim Worrall scored 121 points for his spotted mackerel, the largest one weighing in at 4.25kg.

Steve Parker weighed in one fish weighing 24.2kg, enough to win him the senior deep sea prize for the month and give him a tally of 257 points.

Fred Stern came in second with three spotted mackerel, a snapper and a mack tuna gaining him 227 points.

Daniel Outerbridge came in third and Bob Skinner fourth.

Earning 51 points, Bob Skinner won BRE from his 3.6kg jewfish.

Daniel Aland and Len Brading tied on 20 points but Dan took second spot on a count back.

The BRE out-of-comp section was won by Robyn Kemp, who secured three nice jewfish, one weighing over 8kg scoring 210 points.

Bob Skinner won the deep sea out-of-comp with 146 points.

Len Brading won the jackpotted catch & release prize and the secret weight prize.

The members draw jackpots to $160 in April after the winner for March was absent.

Brad Raynor and Merv Murray shared the KJ Convery award for March.

The next competition weekend will be on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 with the weigh-in at the Amble Inn.

There will be a social weekend coming up in March.