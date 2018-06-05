Warm up with music this winter

MUSIC fans will unite in the picturesque town of Bellingen to listen to a range of live performers during the Bello Winter Music Festival.

The opening night gala, held on Thursday, July 12 has been sold out in previous years and will feature Deb Conway with her musical life partner Willy Zygier.

The former Do Re Mi frontwoman is a significant and eloquent contributor to Australian music, performing songs that chronicle the essential elements of life, love, loss, memory, the mundane and the spiritual.

Restless and confounding, her powerful voice and presence has fascinated audiences for the past 30 years.

A rare female agitator in a time when the music industry was male dominated, Conway continues to be a role model for young women and a mentor to emerging artists.

Also taking the stage on opening night will be African guitarist Moussa Diakite with his band Wassado, Bellingen-bred Jack Carty with Gus Gardiner, the powerhouse vocals of Zimbabwean-born Thando, Ethno Folk Orchestra, Titan Sky and a special performance by one of the yet-to-be announced winners of this year's Youth Mentorship Program.

Get in quick to get your tickets to this special one-night event that offers the perfect taster plate of the wonders of Bello Winter Music.

The Festival will run from Thursday, July 12 through to Sunday, July 15.

For more information on the event or to buy tickets, visit bellowintermusic.com.