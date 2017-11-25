Ward set to give back through new surf comp

SURF FEST: Shaun Ward is paddling out a new surf competition at Woolgoolga.

FEELING inspired after winning this year's Barney Miller Classic open division, surfer Shaun Ward wanted to put something back into his community.

The Mullaway board rider has launched a new surf competition, Champ 'n' Gazza Surf Fest, in honour of his father Gary and "good mate” Kevin O'Connor who died a few years ago.

"Surfing was a big part of their lives and these guys taught to surf, so a comp in memory of them is the least I can do,” Ward said.

He said the idea behind the Champ 'n' Gazza Surf Fest was to raise awareness for mental health.

"Life can get tough sometimes but there is help available. Don't be afraid, there is always someone you can talk you,” he said.

Ward hopes to tackle this daunting issue through the competition, offering information on depression, anxiety, alcoholism, addiction and suicide.

Taking a leaf out of the Barney Miller Classic charitable competition, which started in 1999, Ward said he wanted the competition at Woolgoolga next month to have a similar feel.

The Champ 'n' Gazza Surf Fest will be held from December 15-17 with divisions covering juniors through to masters.

The open prize is $2000.

But the action won't be confined to the water. There will also be a skateboard demonstration on a half-pipe and live graffiti show.

The soundtrack to the competition will be provided by The Fingers, Solwise, Cafe Enema and the Nathan Bretta Band, who will perform at the Seaview Tavern on December 16.

Entry forms are available at XS Surf at Woolgoolga, Mullaway Shop, Maddness and Coopers.