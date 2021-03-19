War of words erupts over Coffs Harbour Tafe cuts

Geoff Lee and Janelle Saffin disagree over recent cuts to two tafe courses in Coffs Harbour.

A war of words has erupted over a decision to cancel two Tafe courses at Coffs Harbour with a NSW Minister accusing the Labor Party of being “stuck in the past” after an MP called the decision “absurd”.

On Friday it was revealed Coffs Harbour Tafe would no longer be taking students in either bricklaying or tiling courses meaning students wishing to train in these fields must travel almost 400 km to Newcastle.

The decision to cancel the courses due to a lack of demand comes just weeks out from the opening of a $13 million Tafe trades hub which is slated to boost course offerings in a variety of other building trades.

Labor MP Janelle Saffin said it was an “absurd” decision given the current housing boom and one which would deepen the disparity between Sydney and the rest of regional NSW.

She said students from her Lismore electorate would have to travel six hours to complete their apprenticeship.

Coffs Harbour’s Labor spokesperson Tony Judge added it would force people to head to the cities in search of training, putting a strain on their families.

“Many young people will just give up and miss out entirely on the opportunity of a career in bricklaying,” he said.

When asked whether cutting trade courses weeks out from the opening of a trades hub might make people sceptical of their promises to boost opportunities in the sector, Skills and Tertiary Education Minister Geoff Lee said the government was working to deliver training “that students and industry need”.

An artists impression of the trades hub planned for the Coffs Harbour Education Campus.

He said people wanted access to “industry-relevant” skills training and that meant expanded delivery of “in-demand” qualifications like carpentry, construction and plumbing, adding that Labor remained “stuck in the past with no new ideas”.

“The fact is that demand for Bricklaying, and Floor and Wall Tiling has declined in recent years and there are currently fewer than ten students enrolled across both skill areas,” he said.

“As Minister, I will continue to listen to industry and students and ensure that TAFE NSW delivers the right courses, in the right locations in response to industry and student demand.”

Mr Lee said if demand for courses increased in the future, Tafe would reintroduce the courses.