Wanted staff for new major retailer

Anaconda is coming to Coffs Harbour. The company’s stores are renowned for supporting campaigns helping the homeless during winter. Store manager Craig Edwards is pictured here. Picture: Renae Droop

RUMOURS are now reality.

Preparation for the opening of a large new store on the Coffs Coast means the "hiring staff" sign is finally up.

Looking for a store manager, assistant store manager, team leader and causal salespeople with a "taste for adventure", this business is no stranger to our region.

SRG, the Spotlight Retail Group, is an Australian-owned and operated family business.



As well as operating the popular fabric, home interiors, craft and party superstore branded as Spotlight, SRG has 63 retail stores across Australia which bear the Anaconda name, selling outdoor and adventure gear ranging from camping to clothing and surf to snow.

While Anaconda has yet to officially confirm the new superstore will be a tenant in the former Masters' building on the Pacific Highway in Coffs Harbour, job vacancy notices for a variety of positions for the "brand new Anaconda Coffs Harbour" on Seek.com.au certainly confirm they are opening.

Anaconda began in 2004 with a store in Bayswater, Victoria.



Since then the business has gone against the bricks and mortar retail grain, enjoying rapid growth and brand popularity with an expectation of more stores to open this year.



A solid focus on growth and development to offer the best product at the most affordable prices is behind their "play more, pay less" slogan.

Anaconda has all your outdoor adventure needs. Picture Jay Town.

Selling stock for the outdoor and adventure lovers, their timing could be well-placed with more Australians set to holiday at home since COVID-19 turned travel plans upside down.

The job vacancy timing also couldn't be better for Coffs Harbour, with the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reporting between mid-March and early May, employee jobs decreased by a staggering 11.8% on the Mid North Coast.