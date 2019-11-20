WANTED: Police searching for Coffs Harbour man

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate John Dungay, who is wanted on an outstanding warrant.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a man wanted on an outstanding revocation of parole warrant for break and enter offences.

The last known address for the man John Dungay, aged 39, is in Coffs Harbour however it is believed he also frequents the Sydney’s inner west.

Officers from the Inner West Police Area Command have commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.

The man is described as being Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 170cm tall with a muscular build and a shaved head.

The public is urged not to approach John, but to contact Triple Zero immediately is he is seen.