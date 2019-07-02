Menu
Riley Amos, 29, is wanted in relation to break and enter and property offences.
WANTED: Police make public appeal to locate alleged criminal

Jasmine Minhas
2nd Jul 2019 1:00 PM
POLICE are searching for a Coffs Harbour man in relation to break and enter and property offences.

Officers from the Coffs/Clarence Police District are urging the public not to approach Riley Amos, 29, but to contact 000 if he is seen.

He also goes by the Jason Wouters.

He is last known to have been living in Toormina and frequents the Coffs Harbour area but his current whereabouts are unknown.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 180-185cm tall, with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Coffs Coast Advocate

