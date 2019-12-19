Menu
A man has been extradited back to NSW after he was found in a yacht intercepted off the coast of Darwin.
Wanted Nambucca man caught trying to flee country in yacht

Jasmine Minhas
19th Dec 2019 11:00 AM
A NAMBUCCA Heads man wanted by police has been extradited from the Northern Territory after he attempted to flee the country on a yacht.

The 52-year-old man was arrested by Australian Border Force officers off the coast of Darwin last Thursday, December 12.

At the request of Northern Territory Police, the ABF officers intercepted the yacht about 110 nautical miles north-north-east of Darwin.

The man, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant in NSW after breaching an Intensive Correction Order for domestic assault and fraud, was returned to Darwin the next day and remanded in custody.

He appeared at Darwin Magistrates Court on Monday, December 16.

The man was escorted by detectives on a flight to Sydney the next day, after NSW Police Force detectives from the Robbery and Serious Crimes Squad applied for his extradition.

He was taken to Surry Hills Police Station and returned to the custody of Corrective Services NSW.

