Wanted man listed on Rogue Radar

Paul Paterson, 48, is wanted by police in relation to the alleged serious assault of a two-year-old girl on the Mid North Coast. Contributed

A MAN wanted in relation to the alleged serious assault of a two-year-old girl on the Mid North Coast is on a most wanted list known as the Rogue Radar.

Paul Paterson, 48, is wanted by police in relation to the alleged attack at Wauchope in 1996.

He was released on parole and after failing to comply with conditions a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, 178cm tall, of solid build, with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Mr Paterson may also go by the names Paul James and Jason Taylor, and is believed to be in the Darwin area.

The Rogue Radar list is part of a joint NSW Police and Crime Stoppers Australia operation, launched to help track down wanted people across the country.

Utilising social media, police are seeking the assistance of the wider community to provide information on the alleged offenders, who may have left their own state or territory and now reside interstate.

Operation Roam was established in 2011 and promotes the exchange of information, regarding wanted people between police jurisdictions across Australia.

Crime Stoppers has compiled a list of 10 people wanted across the country, four of which are wanted in NSW, including 44-year-old Harley Bennett, who is wanted for breach of parole relating to an aggravated sexual assault.

Police will allege Mr Bennett was involved in the sexual assault of a then 22-year-old man at a home in Stockton, Newcastle.

Following his arrest and charge, Mr Bennett was released on parole in 2010, and after failing to comply with the conditions, a warrant was issued for his arrest. It is believed Mr Bennet may be interstate.

NSW Police are appealing for information on another two men as part of Operation Roam 2018.

Cody Coppock, 28, is wanted by detectives attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District following an aggravated break and enter at Armatree in February 2018, where a firearm and three vehicles were allegedly stolen.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 185cm tall, of medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also the word 'gallegos' tattooed on his forearm. Mr Coppock is believed to be in possession of firearms and may also go by the name of Cody Gallegos or David Morris.

Paul Steadman, 50, is wanted by detectives attached to Chifley Police District after the alleged sexual assault of a then 13-year-old boy in February 2015.

Mr Steadman failed to appear at Bathurst Local Court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, 175cm tall, of medium build, with black hair and brown eyes.

Further information on wanted people relating to Operation Roam can be found on the Crime Stoppers NSW website www.crimestoppers.com.au and includes targets who maybe residing, or have other known connections to NSW.

Crime Stoppers NSW, CEO Peter Price said this joint program helps raise the profiles of people wanted throughout Australia.

"During this operation, the community becomes our eyes and ears, making it very difficult for those on the wanted list to go about their everyday lives,” Mr Price said.

"Our success is measured by arrests made - and last year, 12 of the 19 people on the list were arrested. We want to make sure we continue working with police to not only make NSW, but Australia safe.

"While we need the public's help, we do urge people not to approach these offenders, but to call Triple Zero (000) or Crime Stoppers immediately,” Mr Price Said.

Operation Roam was first launched in 2011 and follows the international success of Interpol's Operation INFRA Red, in which Crime Stoppers and police in Australia and around the world coordinated a global fugitive hunt.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or online by following this link. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.