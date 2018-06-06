Menu
Newcastle City Police are seeking information to locate Owen James MacNamara who is wanted on warrants for Robbery and Stealing issued by the Downing Centre Court.
Crime

Wanted man could be in North Coast

Jarrard Potter
by
6th Jun 2018 3:24 PM

A MAN wanted on warrants for robbery and stealing by Newcastle City Police could be on the North Coast, Coffs/Clarence Police District has warned.

Newcastle City Police are seeking information to locate Owen James MacNamara who is wanted on warrants for robbery and stealing issued by the Downing Centre Court.

He is also wanted in relation to numerous fraud offences. MacNamara is known to travel through NSW from Victoria to Queensland. Police say it is likely he is heading up the north coast of NSW.

According to NSW Police his appearance has changed since the last photo was taken, with MacNamara older and wearing glasses.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts please contact your local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Details can also be provided confidentially via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/

