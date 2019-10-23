WANTED: Man allegedly ‘touched’ teen at Coffs Coast beach

Detectives have released this composite image of a man who was seen nearby at the time of the incident.

Detectives have released this composite image of a man who was seen nearby at the time of the incident.

DETECTIVES are appealing for public assistance to locate a man following a reported child approach on a Coffs Coast beach.

A group of teenagers were sitting near the surf life saving club at Sawtell Beach at about 1pm on September 8, when one of the teenagers spotted the man allegedly watching them from nearby sand dunes.

About half an hour later, the five teenagers started walking to town when one of them, a 14-year-old girl, was approached by the unknown man.

He allegedly touched the girl before she walked away and sat with members of the public until her friends returned.

Coffs Clarence Police District detectives have now released a composite image of the man who was seen nearby at the time of the incident.

He is described as being aged in his late 30s to early 40s, between 170-180cm tall, with an olive complexion and an average build.

He was wearing an orange baseball cap, a short sleeve dark coloured sports jersey and board shorts.

The man was last seen around the Sawtell Beach area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information which may assist detectives is urged to come forward.