Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

WANTED: Have you seen this man?

Jenna Thompson
by
31st Jul 2020 9:23 AM

KEN Close, aged 32, is wanted by virtue of two outstanding arrest warrants relating to stolen vehicles and traffic offences.

Officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District have commenced inquiries to locate the man but are appealing for public assistance to locate Mr Close.


He is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, between 170cm and 175cm tall, of a large build with black hair.

Investigators are urging anyone who may have information on his whereabouts to contact Coffs Harbour Police Station on (02) 6691 0799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

clarence crime coffs harbour police
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘It’s about saving lives’: The app showing up the sharks

        premium_icon ‘It’s about saving lives’: The app showing up the sharks

        News Some might decry the use of an app that tells you 'there's a shark in the ocean' but co-creator of Doral Shark Reports says it's a way of sustainably saving lives.

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Whale ‘snot’ tells a story of poor health on journey home

        premium_icon Whale ‘snot’ tells a story of poor health on journey home

        Pets & Animals Researchers have been studying whale blow - similar to our ‘snot’.

        Cr to pay $40k for selling berry plants without licence

        premium_icon Cr to pay $40k for selling berry plants without licence

        News The case involved a special strain of blueberry that fruits longer.