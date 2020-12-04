WANTED: Empowering women from the Coffs Coast

Shelley Lowe was the winner of the 2019 International Women's Day Coffs Coast Woman of the Year.

THERE are just a few days left to nominate an inspiring woman you know as the 2021 Coffs Coast Woman of the Year.

The award recognises women in the region who demonstrates a significant contribution to empowering members of the community, in particular women and girls.

International Women’s Day committee member Deb Johnson said this year the criteria has been broadened to include women from the business community who were also making big contributions to wellbeing of the Coffs Coast.

Ms Johnson said there had been a diverse range of women take out the award, including last years winner Lily Isobella who has been working with women traumatised by sexual and domestic violence and Shelley Lowe who won in 2019 for her work in seniors health and fitness.

But what they all shared was a deep passion and drive to empower others.

“There are some really special people out there who do really amazing things,” she said.

“It is really important just to celebrate the achievements of women on the Coffs Coast, especially those making the community a better place. “

The finalists for last year's International Women's Day Coffs Coast Woman of the Year award. The winner was Lily Isobella for her work with victims of domestic violence (far left).

﻿Winners receive an inscribed trophy, publicity for their cause and a cash prize of $1,000 jointly sponsored by Coffs Harbour City Council. There is a $250 prize for the runner up sponsored by One Agency Real Estate.

Nominations close on Monday for the 2021 International Women’s Day Coffs Coast Woman of the Year Award which will be held at the IWD breakfast at C.ex Coffs on March 8.

Nomination forms are now available by email from wotyearcoffs@gmail.com as well as Facebook / IWD Coffs Coast Woman of the Year Award 2021.