Police are looking for Bruce Dyball and Luke Jones.
NSW Police
WANTED: Do not approach these men, ring police immediately

23rd May 2018 6:26 AM

IF YOU see these two men, do not approach them, but call police immediately.

Bruce Dyball, 29, and Luke Jones, 27, are wanted by police and believed to be in the north of the state, between the NSW and Queensland border.

Dyball is wanted on an outstanding Queensland warrant for revocation of his parole.

He is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, 180cm tall, with a fair complexion, slim build and brown hair.

Police are looking for Bruce Dyball.
NSW Police

Officers attached to New England Police District believe Dyball may be travelling with Luke Jones.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 170cm tall, medium build with brown hair and blue eyes.

It is believed the two men are in the vicinity of the NSW and Queensland border.

Police are looking for Luke Jones.
NSW Police

Anyone who sees these two men are urged not to approach them, and contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

