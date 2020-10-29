Want to own 194 hectares of beachfront land (and a quarry)?

The South Ballina sand quarry is up for sale.

LIVING by the beach with a "lucrative" industry on your land sounds almost too good to be true, right?

But the South Ballina Sand Quarry is for sale by tender through LJ Hooker Ballina, presenting a "remarkable" opportunity.

Marketing agent Michael Shay said there was also scope to further use the land, which comprises 10 separately titled allotments, and each lot has a dwelling entitlement.

"The sand quarry has been in operation by the present owners since 1996," the listing states.

"The current development approval commenced on September 4, 2008 and expires on August 31, 2033.

"The approval allows for a maximum extraction of 75,000 tonnes p.a, extraction average indicate 59,000 tonnes p.a.

"The quarry site comprises of 110.99ha, the site recently obtained project approval for extension of the existing approved sand quarry footprint.

"The extraction area is 7.917ha.

"There are six individually title rural residential homesites ranging from 0.41ha to 2ha.

"Each lot fronts the Richmond River at Mobbs Bay and South Ballina Beach Road.

"The beach reserve front lot has an area of 74.67ha."

The property currently has a three bedroom cottage and large machinery shed on the site.

For more information phone Mr Shay on 0427862711 or email mshay.admiral@ljhooker.com.au.