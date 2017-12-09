Menu
Login
Property

Want to move to Sawtell for summer?

This Boronia St home is the perfect summer escape.
This Boronia St home is the perfect summer escape. Trevor Veale
Melissa Martin
by

Imagine living in the heart of Sawtell, just moments from the beach, cafes and boutique shopping, on a rare 2,354 sq.m block? It's an almost unheard-of proposition, but it's all on offer in this Boronia St home.

From the street-front, this might look like any other original home in the neighbourhood, but it's what's behind the front door that will surprise and delight.

While the home has been updated to provide a perfectly comfortable and functional place to call home, it is still a wonderful blank canvas for those who have dreams of a major renovation - or with all that land - a future development (STCA).

The home is set across a single level which has been modified for wheelchair access and features two central living areas and a vast eat-in kitchen with generous storage and modern appliances.

The master retreat is a private space to relax and unwind in with a sitting area, built-in wardrobes, ensuite and sliding doors to the rear patio.

The two other bedrooms access the large main bathroom.

But step outside into the rear yard to discover the true wow factor of this home.

The stunning pool and outdoor entertaining area has been beautifully landscaped with stone and timber to create a natural bushland ambience, while the kids will love the addition of a waterslide.

Beyond the pool is the vast yard which stretches back to the meandering creek; the perfect playground for the kids to call their own.

A large shed includes a single garage, great rumpus room and plenty of storage and workshop space at the back.

There is so much space and privacy that it's hard to comprehend that you are a mere 500 metres from the vibrant First Avenue. Venture just a little further and you're on the beach for a walk, surf or swim. It's everything you want from the sought-after Sawtell lifestyle with so many features you didn't expect.

This home features on the front cover our the Real Estate Property Guide, get all the details on this home and today's other listings and open homes here.

Topics:  korora langlands property michael close real estate property guide

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

Work-life imbalance puts strain on kids

Work-life imbalance puts strain on kids

PARENTS with demanding jobs are risking the mental health of their children, a new study has found.

The guide for your Christmas wishlist

MARKET GROWTH: The Coffs Coast Advocate Real Estate Summer Guide will be delivered on December 23.

The guide will capitalise on the influx of tourists to Coffs Coast

The politics of gift giving

TOP TIPS: Research reveals the dos and don'ts of gift-giving.

We need to talk about the delicate art of gift-giving.

Ladies leading the way in festivities

Brittany Lee, Shekinah Catliffe, Jan Harrison, Cathy Ellem, Sheryl Black, Cheryl Cooper, Ros Gardner and Deb Leaney.

Gearing up for the Coffs Coast Carols.

Local Partners

Stunning Ocean &amp; Beach Views at Sapphire...

2/4 Emerald Avenue, Sapphire Beach 2450

Town House 3 3 2 Auction

A real gem at highly sought after Sapphire Beach, this property offers the ultimate in beach-side living, with stunning views of the water and the bonus of an...

Sale by Auction of Lot 1 Strouds Road, Bonville...

Lot 1 Strouds Road, Bonville 2450

Residential Land 0 0 Auction

Under instructions from Roads and Maritime Services, this vacant block of land comprising approximately 3,356m2, is zoned RU2 Rural Landscape and will be offered...

Idyllic coastal haven...

35 Shearwater Place, Korora 2450

Town House 3 2 1 $469,000

This immaculate two-story, three bedroom executive home is situated in Opal Cove Resort in the highly sought-after Korora Beach precinct. The home offers an...

Walk to beach - a great buy!..

10 Warrawee Street, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 1 1 $479,000 ...

Privately located in stunning Sapphire Beach, just minutes from the centre of town and footsteps to swimming, surfing and fishing. Offering three bedrooms, all...

Investor Alert or Ideal Home Occupier

3/12 San Francisco Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $259,000

Newly refurbished and returning $280 per week this is a suitable property to commence or add to the investment portfolio. Situated in a complex of only five, this...

Easy To Let Out....Easy To Live In!

3/2 Toormina Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $225,000

If you have been searching for a well maintained, well managed, easy care unit to live in or invest then this superb property should be at the top of your list.

Ocean, Island and Hinterland Views...

4/77-79 Victoria Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $310,000

Located mid-way between the City Centre and Jetty Beach, this 2 bedroom unit has top floor prime location, with ocean, island, Coffs Creek and hinterland views.

Pure and Simple

2 Bradley Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $375,000

First Home Buyers, Investors and Home Occupation opportunities - you won't go wrong with this freshly painted interior 3 Bedroom Brick and Tile gem located within...

Brand New, Beachside &amp; Bursting with Extras

Lot 14 Trevally Street, Korora 2450

House 4 2 2 $749,000

Currently under construction, this luxury 4 bedroom home is situated in the exclusive Korora Beach Estate near Korora community soccer oval. A nice all day sunny...

Elegant 5 bedroom home just minutes to town...

1 Harold Francis Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 2 $619,000 ...

In a quiet street with no passing traffic you'll find this exceptional home, immaculate both inside and out. You will be greeted by a neatly fenced yard and...

Airbnb boom lead by Rainbow Beach

GRAB A SHARE: Rainbow Beach is leading the growth of Airbnb in the region.

Gympie's share rentals soar in past two years.

Deposit drive hard slog for young Ipswich couple

TOUGH SLOG: Brent Pettersson and Penelope Sparrow are trying to save for a deposit while renting.

"We've both accepted defeat in being able to buy any time soon.”

Toowoomba builder adds national award to its belt

74 Campbell Street, East Toowoomba, built by Valdal Projects, has taken out the Master Builders Australia National Luxury Alterations/Additions Award - $650,000 to $1million

Toowoomba building company snags national award from Master Builders

LIST: More than 80 properties could sell over unpaid rates

Council could auction off homes because of unpaid rates.

Homes and commercial properties could be auctioned off