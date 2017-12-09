Want to move to Sawtell for summer?

Imagine living in the heart of Sawtell, just moments from the beach, cafes and boutique shopping, on a rare 2,354 sq.m block? It's an almost unheard-of proposition, but it's all on offer in this Boronia St home.

From the street-front, this might look like any other original home in the neighbourhood, but it's what's behind the front door that will surprise and delight.

While the home has been updated to provide a perfectly comfortable and functional place to call home, it is still a wonderful blank canvas for those who have dreams of a major renovation - or with all that land - a future development (STCA).

The home is set across a single level which has been modified for wheelchair access and features two central living areas and a vast eat-in kitchen with generous storage and modern appliances.

The master retreat is a private space to relax and unwind in with a sitting area, built-in wardrobes, ensuite and sliding doors to the rear patio.

The two other bedrooms access the large main bathroom.

But step outside into the rear yard to discover the true wow factor of this home.

The stunning pool and outdoor entertaining area has been beautifully landscaped with stone and timber to create a natural bushland ambience, while the kids will love the addition of a waterslide.

Beyond the pool is the vast yard which stretches back to the meandering creek; the perfect playground for the kids to call their own.

A large shed includes a single garage, great rumpus room and plenty of storage and workshop space at the back.

There is so much space and privacy that it's hard to comprehend that you are a mere 500 metres from the vibrant First Avenue. Venture just a little further and you're on the beach for a walk, surf or swim. It's everything you want from the sought-after Sawtell lifestyle with so many features you didn't expect.

