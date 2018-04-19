Want to live like you're on holiday every day?

HOT PROPERTY: you can own this slice of the Jetty lifestyle.

HOT PROPERTY: you can own this slice of the Jetty lifestyle. Trevor Veale

THE Real Estate Property Guide team felt like they were on holidays at this week's cover property at The Jetty.

This three-bedroom apartment at 22/22 Ocean Pde, Pacific Marina will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide goes online tomorrow.

PRDnationwide selling agent Sean Campbell said the apartment has universal appeal.

"This property will suit those looking for an investment whether it be holiday or permanent, those looking to downsize or someone looking for a low maintenance property with all of the extras. Being in such a convenient location means that you would rarely need to use the car as everything is within walking distance."

The spacious apartment is on the ground floor with direct access from the entertaining deck to the complex's two pools and barbecue area. There is also a private courtyard access to Orlando St, meaning it's just a few steps from the front door to the Jetty's fabulous cafes and restaurants or a swim at the beach.

The open plan kitchen, lounge and dining area is filled with natural light and opens onto the alfresco deck. The three bedrooms are generously sized and the master features a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.

"This is a great opportunity for someone looking for a low maintenance investment or even someone looking to owner occupy in a well-managed and well-maintained block," Sean said.

"With the flexibility of holiday letting you could even live here for part of the year and rent it out when you are not going to be there. If you are looking for a property that is all about the lifestyle then this apartment should be top of your list."

See more tomorrow when the Real Estate Property Guide goes online at www.coffscoastadvocate.com.au.