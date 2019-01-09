Menu
Smokey and the Bandit truck and trailer replica is up for sale.
Want to own your own Smokey and the Bandit replica truck?

Kate Dodd
by
9th Jan 2019 12:34 PM

HOW far would you be willing to go to show how much you love Smokey the Bandit?

Well, this amazing Smokey and the Bandit replica is up for sale, so if you've got $140,000 lying around, what better truck to spend It on?

The truck, a 1976 W925, has a 15-speed road ranger (six rod suspension) and a 335 HP Cummins.

The matching Smokey and the Bandit trailer will be sold with the truck.

The seller said the truck is in good condition, with a few blemishes here and there and the trailer is in very good condition.

He said the reason for sale was "(the) truck just sits there" and does the occasional show and wedding.

Join the Facebook group "Unwanted Boys Toys Australia" and message the seller for more photographs and information.

