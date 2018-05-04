Want better mobile coverage when you're on the road?

The mobile variant of the new Telstra Go Repeater (top), designed to be installed in vehicles, and the stationary solution for home or business installation.

MOBILE blackspots when you're on the road can be annoying, but Telstra say they have a solution.

People in regional New South Wales now have access to a product that can improve mobile coverage, or provide coverage where unavailable when travelling on country roads.

The Telstra Go Repeater was an intelligent antenna solution device which can help improve voice quality and boost data speeds for residential and business customers.

Previously available repeaters have only been able to be used in and around homes and businesses. This solution, developed as part of Telstra's investment in mobile coverage for regional consumers, can be installed in a vehicle.

This can significantly improve safety along country roads and highways where coverage may be marginal, or non-existent.

Telstra Area General Manager Mike Marom said the unit works on Telstra's 3G, 4G and 4GX technology and works by receiving macro-network signals through a single external antenna where it is then able to provide strong coverage through a single indoor antenna where the customer requires service.

"We hope this may provide added safety and security for those who live in country areas and drive in areas where coverage may be marginal or non-existent," Mr Marom said.

"To date we have delivered 400 base stations through the Federal Government's Black Spot Program. That's more than double the commitment of all other carriers combined and represents a total Telstra investment of $260 million.

"However it is not possible to provide coverage everywhere. This product is another way we can help provide tools to regional consumers to improve their own coverage foot print in the car, or in and around the home.

"We have a long and proud history of investing in regional Australia so more Australians can experience a connected world that supports their way of life," Mr Marom said.

Other ways regional residents can improve their own coverage includes Wi-Fi Calling that provides voice calling capability on compatible devices when connected to a supported Wi-Fi network, and Telstra's Blue Tick rating that signifies a mobile device has been thoroughly tested and delivers superior voice coverage in rural and regional areas.

Things you need to know:

 The Telstra Mobile Network offers 4GX in all capital CBDs and selected suburban and regional areas and is progressively rolling out to more places. In other coverage areas around Australia, you'll automatically switch to our fastest available 4G or 3G. Check coverage at telstra.com/coverage.

 4GX speeds: Speeds vary for reasons like location, distance from base stations, terrain, user numbers, hardware/software configuration, download source and upload destination.